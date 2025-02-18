Bird flu causes CBP egg scramble at the US-Mexico border

An egg shortage in the U.S. is being blamed for the number of eggs from Mexico being confiscated at the border.

Avian Influenza, or bird flu, has caused the price of a dozen eggs to skyrocket — if you can find them on retail shelves at all.

Two years ago, bird flu caused an egg shortage in the U.S., but there was no shortage at the U.S.-Mexico border. NBC San Diego cameras captured a room full of confiscated eggs from transnational travelers.

But egg prices and scarcity are even greater with this most recent outbreak.

“It’s probably the worst it’s been in terms of the bird flu,” Joaquin Luken, executive director of the Smart Border Coalition, told NBC San Diego on Monday.

Luken says the coalition's mission is cross-border connectivity, or making travelers from both sides aware of the rules for a smoother trip.

“It's common practice to get some groceries or medication and cross the border,” Luken said.

Bringing eggs across the border is not a matter of egg smuggling. It’s a matter of not knowing that eggs are on the same list as poultry, meat, vegetables and fruit, whether there is a shortage or not.

On Jan. 15, Sidney K. Aki, Customs and Border Protection's director of field operations for San Diego, said in an X post that there is a growing number of eggs being intercepted at the ports of entry.

🥚Not so Free−Range! 🍳The #SanDiegoFieldOffice has noticed an increase in the number of eggs intercepted at our ports of entry. As a reminder, raw eggs are prohibited entry from Mexico into the U.S. @CBP encourages travelers to declare all agriculture items to avoid penalties. pic.twitter.com/9jl0uVtIhe — Director of Field Operations Sidney Aki (@DFOSanDiegoCA) January 15, 2025

"We try to take more food, some vegetables in the morning, some meat," shopper Mauricio Mena said. "Just trying to get around the price difference happening with eggs today."

Mena says he just spent $7 on a dozen eggs. It’s cheaper than two weeks ago but still too high for his taste. Mena is a frequent visitor to Ensenada.

“I wouldn’t risk any penalty or fine doing that," Mena said. "We are trying to save money, but there might be other ways of doing that."

Luken says if you make the mistake of crossing into the U.S. with eggs, declare them. You won’t get to keep the eggs, but you are more likely to get a warning.

CBP says failure to declare could result in a fine of up to $10,000.

“You’re remitted to secondary. There has to be an inspection on the vehicle and then your paper work. It takes a lot of precious time for CBP officers to do things that are not core for the mission, which is to protect the border,” Luken said.

Smart Border Coalition says you can find its border crossing "do's and don'ts" on its website.