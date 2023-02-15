Police in El Paso, Texas, say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in a shopping mall.

One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said. No immediate information was given about that person.

“It’s too early to speculate on motive,” Gomez said.

The three who were wounded were hospitalized, Gomez said. Their conditions were not known.

Gomez said police believe the scene is secure and that officers are sweeping through the whole mall to verify that.

Authorities have set up a reunification center at a nearby high school.

Wednesday's shooting happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.

No other details were immediately available.

Police are responding to shots fired in the food court of Cielo Vista Mall, scene still active. Avoid the area. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) February 16, 2023

