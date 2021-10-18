elijah mcclain

Elijah McClain's Family Settles Lawsuit With Aurora, Colorado, Over Police Confrontation

"A settlement in principle has been reached with the city of Aurora resolving all claims raised" in Sheneen McClain's suit, her lawyers said

FILE - In this July 3, 2020, file photo, a makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was stopped by police officers while walking home in Aurora, Colo. A drug called ketamine that's injected as a sedative during arrests has drawn new scrutiny since a young Black man named Elijah McClain died in suburban Denver. An analysis by The Associated Press of policies on ketamine and cases where it was used nationwide uncovered a lack of police training, conflicting medical standards and nonexistent protocols that have resulted in hospitalizations and even deaths.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

The mother of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died days after a violent confrontation with police in 2019, has settled her federal civil rights lawsuit against Aurora, Colorado, her lawyers said Monday.

"A settlement in principle has been reached with the city of Aurora resolving all claims raised" in Sheneen McClain's suit, her lawyers said in a statement.

There were no additional details available about the settlement. Lawyers Qusair Mohamedbhai, Siddhartha H. Rathod, Loren M. Brown and Daniel A. Wartell said only that "allocation of the proceeds" between Sheneen McClain and father Lawayne Mosley were being determined.

Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black massage therapist, died in August 2019 after police in Aurora, Colorado, stopped him on his way home from the store and put him in an illegal chokehold. LX News host Nik Z reviews the body cam footage of his encounter with the cops and Marc Sallinger, a reporter for KUSA in Denver, gives an update into the police review of his death.

