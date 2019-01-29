Ellen DeGeneres Stages a Surprise ‘Friends' Reunion

Lisa Kudrow was there for Courteney Cox. The "Friends" stars reunited on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in an effort to promote Cox's new Instagram page and new Facebook series "Nine Months with Courteney Cox."

DeGeneres assembled a Central Perk set for Cox to take her first Instagram photo on, and while pretending to drink coffee she said, "I wish Lisa Kudrow was here because that would be fun." And because DeGeneres is that powerful, Kudrow appeared.

"You're here!" Cox said. "This is a shock."

Friends Cast's Many Reunions

And it wasn't just a shock for Cox, watch the video below to see how the audience reacted. Forget free cars and TVs, if talk show hosts want to get some good audience reactions all they need to do is a surprised reunion with some cast members from a beloved TV.

"This is a good first shot," DeGeneres said.

"This is my first Instagram post? It's all downhill from here," Cox said.

While the trio were getting coz on the couch, DeGeneres said, "I wish you had your guitar here. That would be fun."

"Wouldn't it?" Kudrow said. "But who would play it?"

"You came here, thank you," Cox said, thanking Kudrow.

"Oh, I wanted to be there for you," Kudrow said. "Get it?"