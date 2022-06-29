Elmo, the timeless Muppet, is the latest to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a public service announcement video shared this week by Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind the television show, Elmo shared his experience getting the vaccine.

"There was a little pinch, but it was OK," Elmo, 3, said in the video.

His father, Louie, says he was "super duper" for getting the shot.

“Was it safe? Was it the right decision? I talked to our pediatrician so I could make the right choice," Louie shared in the PSA. "I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbors and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love."

In a tweet, "Sesame Street" said, "It’s okay to have questions about COVID-19 vaccines for children!"

It's okay to have questions about COVID-19 vaccines for children! Elmo's dad Louie talked to their pediatrician, and learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep him and his whole neighborhood safe and healthy! #CaringForEachOther pic.twitter.com/aWkCfysJPE — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 28, 2022

The PSA was created in collaboration with the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Many parents understandably have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines for young children, and we want to encourage them to ask questions and seek out information," Dr. Jeanette Betancourt, senior vice president of US Social Impact at Sesame Workshop, said in a statement.

"With help from Elmo and his dad Louie, we want to model real conversations, encourage parents’ questions, and help children know what to expect," she continued.

The CDC approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 5 earlier this month.

The long-awaited approval came after an advisory community gave the green light on Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children as young as 6-months-old.

Elmo isn't the only "Sesame Street" character to get the shot.

Big Bird shared his vaccination in November.

I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.



Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021

"My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," Big Bird shared on Twitter.

Big Bird's vaccination received praise from President Joe Biden, who replied on Twitter saying, "Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe."

