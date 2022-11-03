Twitter

Elon Musk Will Begin Laying Off Twitter Staff Friday, Days After His $44 Billion Takeover

In an email, Twitter said it would be notifying staff by email starting Friday morning about their employment

AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Twitter will be laying off staff Friday, the social media giant said in an email obtained by NBC News.

In the email, sent Thursday evening, Twitter said it would be notifying staff by email starting Friday morning about their employment.

“We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward,” the email said.

The Tesla CEO is now the owner of the social media company.
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

TwitterElon Musk
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us