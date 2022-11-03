Twitter will be laying off staff Friday, the social media giant said in an email obtained by NBC News.

In the email, sent Thursday evening, Twitter said it would be notifying staff by email starting Friday morning about their employment.

“We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward,” the email said.

The Tesla CEO is now the owner of the social media company.

