Shooting Reported at Mayfair Mall in Wisconsin; Heavy Police Response in the Area

NOTE: Live coverage from the scene will appear in the player above

A shooting incident sparked a heavy police presence at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Friday afternoon as witnesses reported hearing shots fired inside the mall.

A heavy police response was seen in the area of the mall just after 3 p.m.

The FBI Milwaukee office confirmed it was responding to "shooting incident" at the mall.

#FBIMilwaukee currently responding to support local law enforcement tactical response to Mayfair Mall shooting incident. — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) November 20, 2020

Just after 4:30 p.m., Wauwatosa police confirmed an active investigation was underway and the mall had been closed. Armed officers, including FBI agents and SWAT members, could be seen in areas outside the mall.

Police are actively investigating an incident at Mayfair Mall. The mall is currently closed. Please use alternate routes to get through the area. For the most accurate information, follow our official social media on Facebook and Twitter. — Wauwatosa Police (WI) (@WauwatosaPD) November 20, 2020

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said in a statement to the Associated Press that a suspect remains at large after the shooting, but when reached by NBC 5, McBride said he couldn't provide information.

An employee at the mall reached by phone could not provide details on what happened.

A witness who works inside the mall reported hearing shots fired.

"I work at Finish Line and I see... I heard a shot fired, but at first we didn't know it was a shot," said Bianca Delos Reyes. "And then everyone was looking around... and then I saw a person fall."

Delos Reyes, who lives in Chicago but was working at the Finish Line inside Macy's to help out, reported hearing several shots as she and others ran from the building.

"As soon as I got to the parking lot, a lot of people were running right behind me," she said. "I tucked in between cars. We were all just in between cars trying to figure out what was happening. I swear it was more than 10 shots."

Details on what exactly happened or if any injuries were reported weren't immediately clear.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tweeted they were not responding to the mall, indicating there likely have been no reports of fatalities at the scene.

Milwaukee's transit system said buses that normally stop at the mall "are currently unable to enter the property due to an emergency incident."

MCTS buses that normally stop at Mayfair Mall are currently unable to enter the property due to an emergency incident. This impacts Routes 21, 28, 60, & 30 (Mayfair Trips Only). Monitor https://t.co/EIjEdvq1vq for updates. — RideMCTS (@RideMCTS) November 20, 2020

The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,000 to leave the force.

Check back for more on this developing story.