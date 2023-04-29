Entenmann's Launches Ice Cream Sandwiches Based on Its Baked Goods

Popular baked goods brand Entenmann's is venturing into the world of ice cream.

Entenmann's has released a line of ice cream sandwiches inspired by its popular products "fans know and love," including Original Recipe Chocolate Chip Cookies and Rich Frosted Donuts, according to a news release.

In all, there are a total of six options, which are listed below:

Brownie Cookie Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip & Brownie Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches

Glazed Cookie Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches

If you're interested in purchasing the chilly treats, there's only one place you can get them.

The ice cream sandwiches are available in the freezer aisle at Walmart.