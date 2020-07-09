European Teachers, Parents Challenge Trump Claim on Their Schools Reopening

Parents, teachers and union officials in Germany and Scandinavian countries have challenged President Donald Trump’s suggestion that schools in those nations were “open with no problems.”

Comparing the U.S. response to that of Denmark was “wrong,” Niels Larsen, a musician and the father of three school children in the capital Copenhagen, told NBC News on Thursday, adding that the way the two countries had approached the coronavirus pandemic was “quite different.”

“We took the initial hit to our economy and the hard blows, and now we are seeing the benefits with things like the reopening of schools, so that’s where the comparison is wrong,” he said by telephone.

