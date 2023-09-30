Even Donald Trump weighs in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored relationship

It appears everyone has Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the brain, including Donald Trump.

As interest grows for the rumored couple, even Trump weighed in on the situationship that is brewing between the pop star and NFL pro. The former president was asked his opinion about the pair during an interview with Daily Caller on Sept. 29.

“I wish the best for both of them. I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not,” Trump said.

Whether you're emotionally invested in Swift and Kelce or not, there is no denying that attention around the pair is making headlines left and right.

Even Steve Kornacki broke down the Swelce/Traylor/Tayvis stats during the 3rd Hour of TODAY on Sept. 29. Both born in 1989, the two stars have impressive career stats, with Kelce winning two Super Bowls and Swift a 12-time Grammy Award winner. "It's quite a match," he said during "Kickoff With Kornacki."

Taylor Swift is known for baring her soul in her music, especially when it comes to love.

Then there’s TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie’s daughter, Vale, who told her that Kelce “better not break” the singer’s heart. “My daughter said this morning, ‘If he breaks her heart, I’ll break him,’” she said on Thursday’s TODAY.

“Sunday Night Football,” when Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets, has turned into a can't-miss event as the "Welcome to New York" singer is expected to attend and cheer on the tight end, two sources confirmed to NBC News.

A source told TODAY that Swift and Kelce hung out in New York more than a month ago and “are just getting to know each other.”

After Kelce shared that he attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number, he then invited her to one of his games, saying “I threw the ball in her court,” during ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

And she accepted, cheering him on during his Sept. 24 game alongside his mom, Donna Kelce. They were spotted hanging out together after the game and driving away together.

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Cheese Kingdom was all excited that she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical,” Travis Kelce said during his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce. “It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

After Swift’s appearance at the game, ticket sales for Chiefs home games tripled in a 24 hour window, according to StubHub data. They sold more seats in one day than they have since the start of the season.

While Swift may appear at more games, Travis Kelce says he will try to keep talk of his relationship with the singer to a minimum.

“What’s real is that it’s my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am," he said on his podcast. “So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, ‘All right now,’ would have to be kind of where I keep it.”

