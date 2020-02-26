Ex-Amazon Manager Says She Scoured Applicants’ Social Media to See Race, Gender

A former Amazon manager alleges that her supervisor made her scour the social media accounts of applicants to determine their race and gender, and then fired her when she complained, NBC News reports.

Lisa McCarrick filed a lawsuit against an Amazon unit on Monday in the Superior Court of California, Alameda County, claiming retaliation, wrongful termination, failure to prevent discrimination and violation of the state's labor code.

The 38-year-old, who lives in Rocklin, about 20 miles northeast of Sacramento, is also suing for violation of the state's Equal Pay Act, alleging that she made significantly less than her male colleagues although they were doing similar work.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.