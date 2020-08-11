Katie Hill

Ex-Lawmaker Katie Hill Discusses High-Profile Political Departure in Memoir

“In writing this book, I needed to lay out what is going to be my mission in going forward — and that’s supporting women getting elected for office"

In this June 25, 2019, file photo, Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., speaks at a press conference to introduce ACTION for National Service outside of the Capitol.
Nine months after resigning from Congress, former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill is set to release a memoir Tuesday detailing the events that led up to her high-profile departure and her game plan for the future.

"In writing this book, I needed to lay out what is going to be my mission for moving forward — and that's supporting woman getting elected for office and helping to dismantle the roadblocks that we all face systemically to facing misogynistic society," Hill said Monday on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe."

Her memoir, "She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior for True Equality," expands on Hill’s viral resignation speech to Congress, where she slammed the "double standard" women face in politics and the "misogynistic culture" that "gleefully consumed my naked pictures" and "capitalized on my sexuality."

Hill, 32, a California Democrat who is openly bisexual, served 10 months in the House before resigning last October amid an ethics investigation into allegations of having inappropriate relations with staff members. Hill blamed the scandal on nude photos of her that were published online without her consent, and she blamed her estranged husband. He has denied leaking the photos.

