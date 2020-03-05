Ex-Nazi Camp Guard Living in Tennessee to Be Deported to Germany

A Tennessee man who served as an armed guard at a concentration camp in Nazi Germany during World War II was ordered deported to Germany, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Friedrich Karl Berger, a German citizen, was ordered to be removed from the United States by an immigration judge in Memphis.

U.S. Immigration Judge Rebecca L. Holt made the ruling after a two-day trial "on the basis of his service in Nazi Germany in 1945 as an armed guard of concentration camp prisoners in the Neuengamme Concentration Camp system," according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

For the full story, go to NBC News.