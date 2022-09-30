Crime and Courts

Ex-Texas Jail Warden and His Brother Are Accused of Fatally Shooting a Migrant Who Stopped for Water

KTSM

Two brothers, including a former jail warden, are accused of fatally shooting an undocumented migrant and injuring another who had stopped for water at a West Texas reservoir, an arrest affidavit obtained Friday shows.

Mark Sheppard and Michael Sheppard, both 60, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the Sept. 27 shooting 93 miles southeast of El Paso, according to the affidavit, which was dated Thursday and written by a Texas Ranger. 

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Some congressional lawmakers described the shooting as a hate crime and called on federal authorities to investigate.

A spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety said the FBI is investigating but declined further comment. The agency's local field office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

U.S. & World

hurricane ian 21 hours ago

Hurricane Ian Lashes South Carolina as Florida Surveys Devastation

monkeypox 3 hours ago

Some Officials Now Say Monkeypox Elimination Unlikely in US

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us