Ex-Texas Jail Warden and His Brother Are Accused of Fatally Shooting a Migrant Who Stopped for Water

Two brothers, including a former jail warden, are accused of fatally shooting an undocumented migrant and injuring another who had stopped for water at a West Texas reservoir, an arrest affidavit obtained Friday shows.

Mark Sheppard and Michael Sheppard, both 60, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the Sept. 27 shooting 93 miles southeast of El Paso, according to the affidavit, which was dated Thursday and written by a Texas Ranger.

Some congressional lawmakers described the shooting as a hate crime and called on federal authorities to investigate.

A spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety said the FBI is investigating but declined further comment. The agency's local field office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

