Larry Nassar

Former U.S. Gymnastics Coach Dies by Suicide After Arrest for Alleged Sex Crimes in Michigan

John Geddert faces 24 criminal counts, including human trafficking, criminal sexual conduct, racketeering and lying to police

By Anna Liz Nichols and Ed White

US women gymnastics team's coach John Geddert celebrates with the team after the US won gold in the women's team of the artistic gymnastics event of the London Olympic Games on July 31, 2012 at the 02 North Greenwich Arena in London.
Getty Images

Police found the body of a former U.S. gymnastics coach, who has ties to disgraced doctor Larry Nassar, hours after he was criminally charged in Michigan.

John Geddert died by suicide and was discovered in Grand Ledge, Michigan, according to Kelly Rossman-McKinney, a spokeswoman for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Geddert had agreed to surrender at a sheriff's office on Thursday before a 2:15 p.m. arraignment but he never showed up, Rossman-McKinney said.

The former coach led the U.S. women's gymnastics team at the 2012 Olympic games in London, was charged with 20 counts of human trafficking and forced labor resulting in injury, one count of racketeering, two counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of lying to police, according to a Michigan state criminal complaint filed in Eaton County.

