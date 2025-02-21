Facebook group helps identify a homicide victim 40 years later

A long-unsolved cold case has been cracked wide open, thanks to the unexpected power of social media. A Facebook group dedicated to identifying missing persons helped identify the skeletal remains of a woman whose body was discovered in 1983 in what is now Lake Forest, California.

The victim, initially known only as "Jane Doe," has now been confirmed as Maritza Glean Grimmett, a Panamanian woman who was last seen by her family in the late 1970s.

In a remarkable turn of events, a Florida woman reached out to investigators in late 2023, suspecting that the remains belonged to her mother. DNA testing conducted by authorities in March 2024 confirmed her identity.

The breakthrough has opened new doors in the investigation, with detectives now turning their focus to two persons of interest: Maritza’s ex-husband, Howard Grimmett, and his current wife, Isabel “Terry” Cruz-Grimmett.

The investigation into Maritza's homicide has gained new momentum after her identification, but many questions remain. In particular, investigators are eager to learn more about how Maritza arrived in California and what happened in the years leading up to her death.

Former military service members who were stationed at the El Toro Marine Corps Air Station in the early 1980s are being asked to come forward if they have any information that could help.

Maritza, who had married U.S. Marine Howard Grimmett in 1978 and moved with him to various states, had given birth to a daughter before their separation in late 1979. After the split, Maritza moved to California, but contact with her family ceased, and she was reported missing.

Her remains were found in a culvert in Lake Forest, Orange County, in April 1983, but her identity remained a mystery for over 40 years.

Despite exhaustive efforts, including the use of forensic renderings and media campaigns, it wasn't until 2023 that a distant genetic relative helped connect the case to Maritza through the Facebook group.

The identification has reinvigorated hopes of solving her homicide and bringing justice to her family.

Investigators are now calling on the public for any additional information that might help solve the case. Those with tips are encouraged to contact the cold case homicide team at the Orange County Sheriff's Department.