Facebook, Twitter Remove Russia-Linked Accounts Linked to Multiple Agencies

Facebook said Thursday it has removed accounts from three different disinformation campaigns, each with at least loose ties to the Kremlin.

None of the three had a large following or were focused primarily on targeting Americans. But they shared similar tactics, and each came from a distinct Russia-linked agency, indicating the country's leadership is doubling down on building disinformation networks in the months before the U.S. election.

Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have since suspended the accounts that tried to cultivate followings to point users back to their websites.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.