Families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims have reached a settlement with the city of Uvalde, Texas.

City council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the settlement. The terms of the agreement are undisclosed.

"Nothing can ever make up the losses and harms these families endured on May 24, 2022," Mayor Hector Luevano said at the City Council meeting, "but today’s agreement marks an important step forward in advancing community healing, ensuring our city forever honors the lives we tragically lost, and supporting all surviving victims in the 2022 Robb Elementary shooting."

Two days before the second anniversary of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 fourth-graders and two teachers dead, a representative for the victim’s families announced a legal settlement with the city and a new lawsuit against 98 state officers who were part of the police response.

Luevano said the city will also work with committee representatives of the families for a permanent memorial.

Several lawsuits were filed seeking accountability for the law enforcement response to the shooting. Nineteen fourth-graders and two teachers were killed when a 18-year-old gunman stormed into the school.

An attorney for the families could not immediately be reached on Wednesday.

Luevano said the settlement "affirms the city’s commitment to supporting the Uvalde Police Department’s Guardian initiative, including enhanced emergency training and evaluation for officers, as well as mental health support, while working to instill trust and confidence in the men and women we take care on the critical responsibilities of protecting all Uvalde residents."

"We look forward to our continued work and collaboration with the Robb families to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward on the path of collective healing and reconciliation," he said.

