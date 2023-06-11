Cuteness overload: Adorable Coyote family caught on video playing outside California home

A family of coyotes was spotted outside a home in Montecito Heights early Saturday morning.

A home security camera caught the moment the mother coyote waited out on the driveway of the home.

Soon a few of the pups begin to show up on camera, then even more rush out to join the mother and their siblings.

At least six pups are seen in the video running around and playing until they follow behind their mother into the night.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The homeowner believes the mother coyote and her babies may have built a den at the bottom of his home.