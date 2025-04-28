Connecticut

Fart spray causes chaos at Connecticut carnival: Police

The prank, which was repeated several times throughout the night, caused confusion, police said.

By Angela Fortuna

ferris wheel generic resized

Police said a group of kids using fart spray at a carnival in Fairfield, Connecticut, caused groups of people to "scream and run" on Friday night.

Authorities said the incident happened at the McKinley Carnival at Jennings Beach. A crowd was seen running from the beach area, causing concern among carnival-goers.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"We want to assure everyone that despite rumors circulating online, there were no weapons, no physical altercations, and no injuries reported at any time," police said.

Police officers were already at the carnival monitoring -- something they say they do every year -- to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The police department said a group of kids used "flatulence spray," also known as fart spray, near the carnival exit. The prank, which was repeated several times throughout the night, caused confusion, police said.

In the beginning, small groups of people were seen screaming and running. Toward the end of the night, a larger reaction occurred, triggering a ripple effect as people started running without knowing the cause, according to police.

The carnival continued throughout the weekend as scheduled.

U.S. & World

Social media 58 mins ago

Teacher goes viral for explaining why she went to school at night in her pajamas

Amazon 1 hour ago

White House blasts Amazon over tariff cost report: ‘Hostile and political act'

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us