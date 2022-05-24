ISIS

ISIS Operative's Plot to Kill George W. Bush Over Iraq War Foiled by FBI

The suspect allegedly traveled to Dallas in February to surveil Bush’s residence

An Iraqi citizen who entered the U.S. in September 2020 allegedly plotted to kill George W. Bush, even traveling to Dallas to surveil the former president's home, according to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by NBC News. 

The FBI alleges that Shihab Ahmed Shihab, of Columbus, Ohio, wanted to provide material support to ISIS, telling a confidential FBI source that he wanted to smuggle people into the country “to murder former President George W. Bush” because he held him responsible for killing numerous Iraqis in the 2003 invasion of the country.

According to the filings, Shihab made claims to a confidential FBI source that he drove a transport vehicle with bombs in Iraq and had an association with ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Bahgdadi, who was killed by the U.S. in 2019. 

Forbes first reported the alleged plot. NBC News was not immediately able to find a representative of Shihab, who is in custody, to comment for this story.

