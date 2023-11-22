FBI investigating ‘vehicle explosion' at Niagara Falls Rainbow Bridge border crossing

The FBI is investigating an explosion Wednesday at the Niagara Falls border crossing between the U.S. and Canada.

In a brief statement, the FBI said a "vehicle explosion" occurred at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.

"As this situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time," the FBI said.

Four senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter told NBC News a vehicle crashed into the checkpoint structure at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls at a very high-rate of speed. The vehicle hit the structure, caught on fire, and exploded, the sources said.

There were two occupants of the vehicle that crashed at the CBP facility at the Rainbow Bridge and both are deceased, according to two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter. An initial search did not find a secondary explosive or device.

The Rainbow Bridge and all crossings in western New York between the U.S. and Canada were closed as a precaution, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was briefed on the situation.

"At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York," Hochul said in a statement. She added she is traveling to Buffalo to get an update and meet with law enforcement.

The Transportation Security Administration and Department of Homeland Security are monitoring the situation and "may adjust security postures as (or when) necessary." The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said the Buffalo and Niagara Falls airports are fully operational but it will be increasing security systemwide and travelers can expect additional screenings.

A senior White House official told NBC News is closely monitoring the situation in Niagara Falls.

Authorities are trying to determine whether or not the incident was intentional.

No additional information was immediately available.