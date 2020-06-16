Man Arrested in Santa Cruz Deputy’s Killing Linked to Federal Officer’s Death in Oakland

An Air Force sergeant already jailed in the ambush killing of a California sheriff’s deputy was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of a federal security officer outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland during a night of violent protests last month.

Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo was charged with murder and attempted murder in the killing of federal officer Dave Patrick Underwood, 53. He died from gunshot wounds and another federal officer was critically injured in the drive-by shooting outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building on May 29.

BREAKING: DOJ officially announces charges in shooting of Oakland federal court house security officer. They say Steven Carrillo, also accused of shooting two Santa Cruz deputies, was the shooter. They also announced arrest of second suspected accomplice tied to Oakland shooting pic.twitter.com/LtS46BNGG1 — Michael Bott (@TweetBottNBC) June 16, 2020

The two contract security officers worked for Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service and had been monitoring a nearby protest over the death of George Floyd.

Feds suspect Carrillo and accomplice purposely chose the day of shooting to coincide with protests because there would be lots of law enforcement targets. FBI says, “They came to Oakland to kill cops.” FBI confirms they had NO ties to protestors — Michael Bott (@TweetBottNBC) June 16, 2020

Carrillo separately faces state charges in the June 6 fatal shooting of Santa Cruz County sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller and the wounding of four other officers in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area outside the beachfront city of Santa Cruz south of San Francisco. Authorities say Carrillo, a leader of an elite military security force, ambushed the officers.

Carrillo is being held without bail in jail in Monterey County. He is expected to enter a plea to the state charges on Wednesday.