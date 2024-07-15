Federal judge dismisses Trump documents case

The federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case dismissed the charges on Monday on the grounds that the special prosecutor was appointed improperly.

Judge Aileen M. Cannon granted a motion from Tump to dismiss the case.

She wrote that the appointment violated the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution.

"Upon careful study of the foundational challenges raised in the Motion, the Court is

convinced that Special Counsel’s Smith’s prosecution of this action breaches two structural

cornerstones of our constitutional scheme—the role of Congress in the appointment of

constitutional officers, and the role of Congress in authorizing expenditures by law," she wrote.