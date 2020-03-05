sexism

Female High School Hockey Player Taunted With Gender Reveal Sign, Chants She’s ‘a Dude’

Alyssa Wruble, the only girl on her Pennsylvania varsity team, said her family also heard the opposing team's student section say she has "a penis"

Lehigh Valley high school in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Google Maps

A Pennsylvania high school hockey player was taunted last week by opposing fans with a sign prompting her to "reveal" her gender and chants calling her a "dude" during a championship game in the Lehigh Valley.

Alyssa Wruble, the only girl on the Northampton Area High School varsity hockey team, was playing in a championship game against Parkland High School of Allentown on Feb. 26 when she heard the chants attacking her gender. In a post about the incident Saturday on Facebook, Donna Bloss, Alyssa's aunt, included photos of a sign that read "Alyssa gender reveal?" with the signs for male and female.

"The level of unsportsmanlike conduct during these several championship games was mind boggling," Bloss said in her post. "I've toyed with whether or not to even put this out there for fear of upsetting my niece even further but she knows this was done out of sheer jealousy."

So here it is… My first serious rant on social media.Those of you that know me, know that I generally do not do a lot...

Posted by Donna Bloss on Saturday, February 29, 2020

Alyssa, 17, told Fox affiliate WTXF of Philadelphia on Tuesday that the chants were so loud that the entire student section must have been participating.

"When I skated over, all I heard was 'Wruble, you're a dude,' and apparently my uncle and aunt and also my father heard them say I have a penis," Alyssa told the station.

U.S. & World

Elizabeth Warren 3 hours ago

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of Presidential Race

coronavirus 9 hours ago

WHO Urges Globe to ‘Pull Out the Stops’ Against Coronavirus

Alyssa, who scored two goals during the game, said she wants an apology from the people who were responsible for the sign.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

sexismPennsylvaniaHockey Playerhigh school sports
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us