Fifth body recovered as sunken superyacht search enters final stages

By Claudio Lavanga and Yuliya Talmazan | NBC News

A fifth body was brought ashore Thursday from the wreck of a superyacht that sank off the coast of Sicily, as rescuers searched for a remaining missing person to bring the saga to an end.

Six people were declared missing after the 180-foot luxury boat, the Bayesian, went down in what authorities said was a freak storm early Monday.

A massive rescue effort was launched, and four bodies were recovered from the wreck on Wednesday after a dayslong operation hampered by the depth to which the wreck had sunk and the debris that blocked divers' path through its narrow passages.

Salvatore Cocina, head of Sicily's civil protection agency, confirmed to NBC News on Thursday morning that a fifth body had been recovered.

None of the bodies recovered from the wreckage have so far been publicly identified.

Those missing are British tech magnate Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah; Chairman of Morgan Stanley International and the British insurance firm Hiscox, Jonathan Bloomer, and his wife Judy; as well as a well-known New York City defense attorney Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda.

The body of Recaldo Thomas, the ship’s cook and a Canadian Antiguan national, was recovered shortly after the accident on Monday. 

Fifteen of the 22 people onboard the yacht survived.

Claudio Lavanga reported from Porticello. Yuliya Talmazan reported from London. 

