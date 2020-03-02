Filipino Police Ring Manila Mall After Gunman Takes Hostages

Philippine police on Monday surrounded a shopping mall in an upscale district in Manila after a gunman opened fire and took several people inside hostage.

The incident happened at the V-Mall in the San Juan area of the Philippine capital.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora told reporters that approximately 30 people are being held by the gunman. He said the exact number of hostages is uncertain and is based on the size of the office.

He said the gunman is a disgruntled former security guard who had been removed from his job at the mall. Zamora said the gunman shot one person, who is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

More than a dozen SWAT commandos were seen entering the mall, assault rifles ready. Policemen stood by outside, along with an ambulance.