Donald Trump

See the final jury verdict form from Trump's hush money trial

The 12-person jury in New York reached a verdict in Donald Trump's hush money trial after 9.5 hours of deliberations

By NBC New York Staff

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in the criminal hush money trial being held in New York City.

The 34 counts were all on charges of falsifying business records in the first degree.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The court released the final verdict form that was used by the jury in the case and signed by Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass and defense counsel Emil Bove.

Checkmarks can be seen in the "guilty" column in rows for each of the 34 charges.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us