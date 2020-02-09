Where to Find Food Freebies and Dining Deals on National Pizza Day

If there's ever a day worth celebrating, it's one that leads to cheesy, flavorful and — most importantly — free pizza.

When is National Pizza Day? Not to be confused with National Pi Day on March 14, this national food holiday falls on Feb. 9. So save the leftovers, cancel the night's meal plan and hit the town. There are free slices to score at plenty of eateries.

While many promos are nationwide, it's always a good idea to call up your favorite local spot and to see if they are honoring any type of free pizza deal.

Blaze Pizza

This nationwide chain with more than 300 stores recently launched a low-carb crust. On National Pizza Day, customers who order $25 worth of food via the online delivery service Postmates will be able to get one large build-your-own pizza absolutely free. Just use the code PIZZADAY on Feb. 9.

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

With locations throughout the Carolinas, Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama, Ohio and Indiana, this family-friendly spot is giving out two free pizzas with the purchase of any other two pizzas and two beverages on Feb. 9. Just download the BrixxRoxx mobile app and pop in for some woodfired pies between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Caulipower

One of the brands behind a better-for-you cauliflower pizza crust, Caulipower, wants to give a year's supply of free pizza to families expecting a baby on Feb. 9. Between now and National Pizza Day, people can sign up for the contest (whether they're expecting or just want to give the gift of easy meals to a friend or family member who is expecting). On Feb. 9, people will receive a link and the first 1,000 will win a #BornOnPizzaDay bundle that includes some baby essentials and a coupon for free pizza.

Dominos

All week long, Dominos will offer a carryout-only deal where all of its pizzas with up to three toppings cost $8 each. All sizes are included, with the exception of extra large pies and specialty pizzas. Just order online by clicking on the coupon and pick it up at your local store.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

This nationwide bagel spot is celebrating several holidays this February. The store may not have heart-shaped pizza, but they do have heart-shaped bagels starting Feb. 10. This week, however, the chain is offering discounted pizza bagels through Feb. 9. Now through National Pizza Day, get two "slices" of Einstein's pizza bagels for $3 with any purchase.

Pizza Hut

To celebrate National Pizza Day, Pizza Hut extended its $10 meat lovers large pizza deal from Super Bowl Sunday. Just order online anytime through Feb. 9 and choose from delivery or carryout options.

If you don't want to dine out, you can always whip up a custom pie at home. Here are three of TODAY Food's favorite homemade pizza recipes:

Almost everyone knows a Margherita pizza, or at least a cheese pizza. To make this dish really come to life, go above and beyond with optimal ingredients.

The cheesy crust in this keto pie offers great Italian flavor with a powerful protein boost. I always top this pizza with extra vegetables. Everyone will love munching on this yummy dish and they'll be getting plenty of veggies, too.

Baking this pizza in a sheet pan gives it a super crispy crust. It's almost like a cross between fluffy focaccia bread and a traditional pizza pie. You get the best of both worlds here!

