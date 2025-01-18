Find out what's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2025

As preparations for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration are underway, several Americans on Monday will also be honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The holiday is celebrated each year on the third Monday of January, falling on Jan. 20 this year, which coincides with the presidential inauguration.
The holiday is recognized by all 50 states and was first observed in 1986.
Since Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday, many offices and agencies will close their doors.
What's closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2025?
Post office locations
The USPS is closed on federal holidays and will not deliver mail on Jan. 20, 2025.
Banks
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a banking and stock market holiday, meaning many local bank branches will be closed, along with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.
ATMs will still be accessible at most banks, as well as online services.
Libraries
Public libraries will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — check your local library.
Government offices
City, county, state and federal offices are generally closed on the federal holiday.
UPS
Pickup and delivery services for UPS will not be available on Jan. 20, 2025, but some local stores may be opened.
Schools
Public schools and universities are typically closed on federal holidays.
What's open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2025?
FedEx
FedEx shipping and delivery services will be operational on Jan. 20, 2025.
Retail
Most stores will remain open on the federal holiday.
Publix
Florida-favorite grocer Publix will have its doors opened on Jan. 20, 2025.
National parks
National parks will remain open on Jan. 20, 2025 and guests could enter the parks without paying admission. The National Park Service will have five other admission-free days in 2025.