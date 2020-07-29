Fire, Bridge Collapse After Train Derails in Arizona

A bridge over Tempe Town Lake has caught on fire and partially collapsed after a train derailed.

Tempe Fire Department officials say the derailment happened shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday and involved a Union Pacific Railroad train. At least 90 firefighters are on the scene.

Local TV station footage showed huge flames, plumes of thick, black smoke and train cars lying on the ground below the bridge.

Tim McMahan, a spokesman for Union Pacific Railroad, said none of the crew members on board the train were hurt. He said there was one report of someone with smoke inhalation.

Some of the train cars were carrying lumber. Others were tankers but McMahan didn't know what they were holding. But there were no reports of any leaks.

The company intends to do a full investigation into what led to the derailment.

The 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) man-made lake is a popular recreation spot for jogging, cycling and boating located near Arizona State University.