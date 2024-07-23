New Jersey

Fish falls from sky and smashes NJ couple's car windshield

We've all heard it raining cats and dogs — but fish?

A New Jersey couple said they got a smelly and scaly surprise when a fish came falling from the sky and onto their car.

The Monmouth County homeowners told NBC New York they heard their car alarm go off, and when they checked it out, the windshield of their Tesla was shattered.

Their only clues about what happened? Blood and fish scales.

The couple said a fish (left) fell from the sky and smashed into the windshield of their Tesla (right).

They looked at the dashcam footage, which captured a one-pound bluefish that fell from the sky. The gilled projectile bounced off the windshield and into the couple's garage.

The couple believes a bird might've dropped it.

"That bird must have been pretty high up when it dropped it, for it to build up that kind of force to break the windshield. Because the windshield was shattered," said Jeff Levine. "You can’t even make something up that crazy."

Now all that's left for the couple is getting their insurance company to believe it.

