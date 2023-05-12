Crime and Courts

Fishermen Caught Cheating on Competition in Viral Video Get 10 Days in Jail and Will Forfeit $100k Boat

The allegations surfaced last September when a video went viral of a tournament director cutting open the pair's "winning" fish to find weights and other fish fillets stuffed inside.

By The Associated Press

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office via AP

Two men who admitted stuffing fish with lead weights and fish fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament last fall were sentenced Thursday to ten-day jail terms and other penalties, including the forfeiture of a boat valued at $100,000.

The cheating allegations surfaced in September when Jason Fischer, Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director, became suspicious of the fish turned in by Jacob Runyan, 43, of Ashtabula, Ohio; and Chase Cominsky, 36, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, were significantly heavier than typical walleye.

A crowd of people at Gordon Park in Cleveland watched as Fischer cut the freshwater fish open, and found weights and walleye fillets stuffed inside.

As part of a plea deal, Runyan and Cominsky pleaded guilty in March to cheating and unlawful ownership of wild animals — and agreed to three-year suspensions of their fishing licenses. Cominsky also agreed to give up his bass boat worth $100,000.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Two fisherman have been accused of weighing down their catch with lead balls to win a tournament in Cleveland, Ohio.

Once the pair complete their county jail terms, they will serve a year and a half on probation and must each pay a $2,500 fine — though half the fine will be waived if they each make a $1,250 donation to a nonprofit organization that promotes fishing with children. If they violate their probation, they could face an additional 30-day county jail sentence.

According to search warrant affidavits, five walleye contained lead weights and fillets. Officers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confiscated the fish as evidence.

They would have received a little over $28,000 in prizes for winning the tournament.

Court records also said that Runyan and Cominsky were investigated near Toledo in the spring of 2022 after being accused of cheating in a different walleye tournament. According to a police report, a prosecutor concluded that although the men may have cheated, there was not enough evidence to charge them.

fishing Oct 13, 2022

Fishermen Caught Cheating With Weighted Fish in Viral Video Now Facing Felony Charges

fishing Oct 6, 2022

Investigation Ongoing in Cheating Scandal Roiling the Competitive Fishing Community

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us