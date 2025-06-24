A fitness influencer mom and her date were killed by her estranged husband outside a Southern California restaurant, according to authorities and family members.

Gloria Zamora was on a date Sunday night at the strip mall location in the San Bernardino county community of Fontana when they were shot and killed in the strip mall parking lot. The suspected shooter, identified by police as her estranged husband, was shot and killed by an off-duty sheriff's deputy who heard the gunfire, according to police.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Zamora and the man with her, identified as 43-year-old Hector Garduno, died at a hospital.

The 40-year-old fitness instructor amassed a sizeable social media base with 155,000 Instagram followers and 85,000 followers on TikTok, where she posted videos fitness advice directed at other moms.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In a fundraising post, daughter Jazlynne Zamora said her mother was a "light in her community."

"My mom was more than just a mother — she was a light in her community," Jazlynne Zamora said. "She uplifted and inspired countless women, reminding them of their worth, their strength, and their potential. She always said, 'Women can do anything they set their minds to,' and she lived those words every day. Her courage, kindness, and determination touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

Police said it was not immediately clear how the shooter knew Zamora was at the strip mall location. Zamora referenced her relationship days earlier on her 'HERizon' podcast.

Garduno's family said he is a father of four daughters.

"He was a loving, devoted, and hardworking man that was tragically murdered and gone too soon," family members said in a fundraising post. "He lived life with strength and did everything he could for his four daughters and family. His passing has left a hole in our hearts and a void in our lives that can never be filled."