Five Inmates Escape From Ohio Correctional Facility

The inmates escaped through a window at some point Monday night or Tuesday morning, officials said

Five inmates broke out of a first-floor window earlier this week to escape from an Ohio correctional facility, Canton police said.

The escape from the Stark Regional Community Corrections Center, which is in Louisville just east of Canton, occurred between 8:45 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Canton police report.

Jaden Miller, Jason Drake, Joshua Bingham, Michael Fisher and Vincent Blanc fled through the window, NBC affiliate WKYC of Cleveland reported.

The Stark Regional Community Corrections Center is a "community-based adult correctional facility," according to its website.

