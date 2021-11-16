Florida

Florida Bear Stuck for Weeks With Plastic Jar on Head Finally Freed

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After weeks of searching for a bear seen stuck with a plastic jar on her head, wildlife officials in Florida were finally able to locate and free her with the help of a tranquilizer dart.

NBC2 News reports the 250-pound bear was first seen weeks ago but Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials were only able to better pinpoint the bear's location after she recently appeared on a Collier County resident's surveillance camera.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

FWC officials suspect the plastic jar came from an automatic pet feeder.

Read the full story at NBC-2.com

This article tagged under:

FloridaBear
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us