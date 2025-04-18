Florida

Watch: Driver racing Florida woman to her wedding caught going 105 mph, police say

The wedding was meant to begin at 2:30 in Stuart, Florida — about 10 miles away from where the woman and her driver were pulled over in Port St. Lucie at 2:42 p.m.

By Julia Yohe

Close-up view of a police cars overhead siren and light bar
Getty Images

Police say a Florida woman has given a whole new meaning to the saying "racing to the altar."

The unnamed woman, who was being driven to the ceremony by one of her guests, was stopped by an unmarked police vehicle in Port St. Lucie, Florida, at 2:42 p.m. on April 11 after the officer clocked her speed at 105 mph, according to a statement and video released by local police.

“The old saying goes, rain on your wedding day is good luck! Well on this sunny day, the bride’s driver now has a mandatory court date in front of a judge after speeding trying to get the bride to her wedding which she was already late to!” the statement said.

The wedding was meant to begin at 2:30 p.m. in Stuart, Florida — about 10 miles away from where she and her guest were pulled over.

"Whose wedding is it?" an officer can be heard saying as he approaches the car.

“It’s mine,” the woman responded.

After asking what time the wedding was — and remarking that the pair was already late — the cop agreed to let them go under one condition.

“Just give me a minute. I’ll let you take her,” the cop told the wedding guest in the driver’s seat. “[But] I’m going to give you a court date. It’s a mandatory court appearance, all right?”

The driver accepted the punishment, and the woman thanked the officer as he turned away to process the ticket.

"Not exactly the best way to start your wedding," the police department joked in the statement.

Because the names of the woman and the driver were not released, it was not immediately clear if the wedding took place.

