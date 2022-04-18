mask mandates

Florida Judge Voids US Mask Mandate for Planes, Other Travel

By Curt Anderson

Paul Bersebach | MediaNews Group | Getty Images

A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

The mask mandate was recently extended by President Joe Biden's administration until May 3.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

