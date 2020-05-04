DNA testing

Florida Man Charged With 1984 Los Angeles-Area Rape, Murder

The men allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman at gunpoint in front of her 1-year-old child.

By Associated Press

Getty Images

A Florida man was charged Monday with killing a man and raping a woman in a Los Angeles County motel more than 35 years ago.

Manuel Fraga-Madan, 66, of Hialeah was charged with murder with special circumstances that include rape, burglary, robbery, rape, lying in wait and torture. Prosecutors haven't decided whether to seek the death penalty.

Fraga-Madan was arrested on May 1 in Florida. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

Prosecutors alleged that in 1984, Fraga-Madan and an unidentified man forced their way into a motel room in the Lennox area where Johnny Williams, 40, and others were staying.

While waiting for Williams to return, the men allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman at gunpoint in front of her 1-year-old child.

When Williams returned, the men demanded money and drugs, then shot Williams when he denied having either, prosecutors said.

DNA evidence tied Fraga-Madan to the crime, authorities said.

