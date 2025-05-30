Florida Panthers

How Florida Panthers joined Warriors, Athletics in exclusive stat club

By Joel Soria

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s not every day a franchise joins an exclusive stat club. 

That said, the Warriors, Athletics, Detroit Pistons and Florida Panthers now find themselves in an exclusive club together. 

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Panthers this week joined those three other teams as the fourth MLB/NBA/NHL/NFL team to clinch its third straight Championship Round appearance after not having done so once in any of the 25 seasons prior (h/t Greg Harvey). 

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Panthers are back in the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight season after a 4-1 series win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Looking to secure back-to-back Stanley Cups, Florida is the first (2023-25) franchise to accomplish the feat since the Warriors (2015-19). 

Prior to Golden State’s historic five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, the Pistons, spearheaded by Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame guard Isiah Thomas, made three consecutive Finals appearances.

U.S. & World

Television 5 mins ago

As Lester Holt leaves “Nightly News,” Tom Llamas is ready for the challenge

Taylor Swift 2 hours ago

Taylor Swift triumphantly reclaims rights to her entire music catalog

The Athletics, on the other hand, were the first North American franchise to accomplish the feat (1972-74). 

It’s growing, but the Panthers joined a truly exclusive stat club.

This article tagged under:

Florida Panthers
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us