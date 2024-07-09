Florida

Florida teen bitten by a shark during a lifeguard training camp

The teen's injuries weren't considered life-threatening, officials said. He was taken by his parents to get stitches.

By The Associated Press

Shark
Getty Images

A shark bit a Florida teen on the leg during a lifeguard training camp Monday morning, officials said.

The attack occurred near the Ponce Inlet lifeguard tower shortly before noon, Volusia County Beach Safety officials said. The 14-year-old boy had been practicing water entries when he landed on a shark.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The teen's injuries weren't considered life-threatening, officials said. He was taken by his parents to get stitches.

Monday's attack comes just days after two separate bite incidents in nearby New Smyrna Beach. A 26-year-old man was bitten on the foot while floating in an innertube Friday, and a 21-year-old man was bitten Thursday while playing football in shallow water.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.
Kelly Clarkson meets Paul de Gelder, an Australian navy diver, author and motivational speaker who became a passionate environmentalist after surviving a harrowing shark attack.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us