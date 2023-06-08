Florida woman charged with fatally shooting her neighbor has a history of harassing area children, residents say

A white woman charged with fatally shooting her Black neighbor through a door has a history of harassing area children and using racial slurs against them, neighbors said Wednesday.

Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, was arrested Tuesday on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The arrest came a few days after authorities said Lorincz shot Ajike “AJ” Owens, a 35-year-old mother of four, through her front door in Ocala on Friday night. The sheriff's office said Owens had approached Lorincz’s home, knocked on the door multiple times, and demanded that Lorincz come outside to settle a dispute.

In interviews with NBC News, neighbors recalled the times they said the suspect recorded their children, taunted them with slurs, called the police and waved guns at them — just for being kids.

Sharna Mozell, 36, has lived in the neighborhood about 12 years and said Lorincz would bully children and was known in the neighborhood as a "Karen," a sarcastic term for a white woman who harasses people of color and has a reputation for racism. Mozell said her youngest daughter told her that Lorincz would record them and then contact authorities for the mere act of playing.

It was not immediately clear whether Lorincz, who is being held in the Marion County Jail, had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.