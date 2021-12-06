Former DC Guard Official Accuses Army Generals of Lying About Jan. 6 Response

A former D.C. National Guard official is accusing two Army generals of lying under oath in congressional testimony about the military's response to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Col. Earl Matthews wrote in a 36-page memo to the House select committee investigating the attack that Gen. Charles Flynn, who served as deputy chief of staff for operations on Jan. 6, and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, the director of Army staff, “repeatedly misrepresented, understated, or misled” the House Oversight Committee and the Pentagon inspector general.

Matthews, who on Jan. 6 was serving as the top attorney to Maj. Gen. William Walker, then the commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, alleged that Piatt misled Congress about the D.C. National Guard’s “capability, readiness and motivation” to respond on the afternoon of the riot.

