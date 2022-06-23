Former Official Said He Tried to Be Blunt in Correcting Trump's Election Conspiracy Theories

Former acting deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue testified on Thursday that he tried to be "blunt" in explaining to Trump that the Justice Department's investigations showed that the former president's allegations of election fraud were "conspiracy theories."

Donoghue said Thursday that Trump repeatedly pressed him about bogus reports of vote-flipping in Antrim County, Michigan.

Many election deniers in the months after the 2020 election seized upon claims that Dominion voting machines flipped votes from Trump to Joe Biden in the county. On election night, results posted in the county showed Biden with a lead and quickly reversed to showing Trump ahead.