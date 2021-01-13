Capitol Riot

Former Olympic Swimmer Klete Keller Charged in Capitol Riot

The real estate brokerage firm where Keller worked said in a statement Wednesday he was no longer with the company

Two-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller was charged in a federal D.C. court Wednesday over his alleged participation in last week's insurrection a the U.S. Capitol.

Keller, 38, was charged with obstructing law enforcement, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint.

video posted on Twitter by a Townhall Media reporter showed Keller inside the Capitol with a group of President Donald Trump's supporters. In the video, the crowd pushed against police officers who were trying to clear the Rotunda.

Keller was seen wearing a jacket with the letters "USA" on the back.

