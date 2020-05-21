Skip to content
Continuing Coverage
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Video
Entertainment
Investigations
Responds
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Who's Hiring?
Assistance
Resource Guide
Reopenings
Food Distributions
Testing Sites
Messages Of Gratitude
COVID-19 City Map
COVID-19 Links
COVID-19 Q&A
Glossary
NBC 6 YouTube
Expand
Video
Close Menu
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
News
Local
US & World
NBCLX
Decision 2020
Impact With Jackie Nespral
Weather
Weather alerts
Video
Investigations
Responds
6 In The Mix
Entertainment
Latin Beat
Traffic
Sports
Community
Making A Difference
Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us