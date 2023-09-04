From supermarkets to pharmacies, here's what is open, and closed on Labor Day in South Florida

If you're planning an end-of-summer barbecue on Labor Day, there's a chance you might need to make a trip to the store for last-minute items — or perhaps you might go shopping because you have the day off work.
Before heading out, you might want to check store hours.
Some retailers will close their doors to give employees the holiday off, while others will operate on a reduced schedule.
From grocery stores to home improvement retailers and beyond, here's what will be open on Labor Day and which stores will be closed:
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Open
- Aldi - Most locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but you're encouraged to check Aldi's website for the specific hours at your local store.
- Barnes and Noble
- Best Buy
- CVS
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- Hobby Lobby - Locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Michael's
- Petco
- Petsmart
- Ross
- Sam's Club - Stores will open at 9 a.m. as usual, but close early at 6 p.m.
- Staples
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Trader Joe's
- Walgreen's
- Walmart
Closed
- Publix
- Costco