From supermarkets to pharmacies, here's what is open, and closed on Labor Day in South Florida

If you're planning an end-of-summer barbecue on Labor Day, there's a chance you might need to make a trip to the store for last-minute items — or perhaps you might go shopping because you have the day off work.

Before heading out, you might want to check store hours.

Some retailers will close their doors to give employees the holiday off, while others will operate on a reduced schedule.

From grocery stores to home improvement retailers and beyond, here's what will be open on Labor Day and which stores will be closed:

Open

Aldi - Most locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but you're encouraged to check Aldi's website for the specific hours at your local store.

Barnes and Noble

Best Buy

CVS

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Hobby Lobby - Locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Michael's

Petco

Petsmart

Ross

Sam's Club - Stores will open at 9 a.m. as usual, but close early at 6 p.m.

Staples

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe's

Walgreen's

Walmart

Closed

Publix

Costco

