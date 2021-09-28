WATCH LIVE: Gabby Petito Family Speaks as Brian Laundrie Parents Deny Rumors of Escape Plot

What to Know Gabby Petito's family is holding a news conference on Long Island

Their statement comes as the FBI takes over as lead investigative agency in the search for Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie, the prime person of interest in her disappearance, from local Florida cops

Petito's death has been classified as a homicide, meaning she was killed by another person, but medical examiners in Wyoming haven't yet disclosed how she died pending further autopsy results

The family of a 22-year-old Long Island woman whose mysterious death during a cross-country road trip sparked a national manhunt for her fiancé, who himself has now been missing two weeks, is speaking to the press on Tuesday.

Their statement comes as the FBI takes over as lead investigative agency in a scaled-back, yet highly targeted search for Gabby Petito's 23-year-old fiance Brian Laundrie and a day after Laundrie's parents sought to dispel the latest rumors they may have somehow helped their son evade law enforcement.

Petito's parents have been vocal since they reported Petito missing on Sept. 11 after she didn’t respond to calls and texts for several days while she and Laundrie visited parks in the West. Petito's stepdad James Schmidt and father Joseph Petito shared a few words about their daughter on Sunday at a memorial in her hometown.

Petito's remains were found earlier this month in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, where the couple had visited. They were discovered more than a week after her mother first reported her missing and days after Laundrie went off the grid after officials say his parents told cops he want to a vast Florida preserve for a hike.

The young woman's death has been ruled a homicide, meaning she was killed by another person, but medical examiners in Wyoming haven’t disclosed how she died pending further autopsy results. As of the latest update, Petito's remains were still with the county coroner's office hundreds of miles away from her hometown.

Laundrie is the FBI's prime person of interest in Petito's disappearance, officials have said, but he has not been charged with crimes relating to that.

Last week, federal officials in Wyoming last week charged Laundrie with unauthorized use of a debit card, alleging he used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during a time period in which officials now believe Petito was already dead. They did not say to whom the debit card belonged.

That outstanding arrest warrant, while not connecting Laundrie to Petito's death, gives law enforcement the grounds to at least hold Laundrie if they find him.

Officials urged anyone with information on Laundrie -- whether about his current whereabouts or any potential involvement in Petito's death -- to contact the FBI. With online sleuths and theories multiplying by the day, the FBI and police have been deluged with tips about possible Laundrie sightings from as far off as Canada.

None have panned out so far.

Relevant information may be submitted to the FBI here or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171. Photos & videos may be uploaded to: http://fbi.gov/petito.

