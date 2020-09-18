Gallery: Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion, who became the court’s second female justice,
died Friday at her home in Washington, D.C. Ginsburg, 87, died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said. Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing, consistently delivering progressive votes on divisive social issues and becoming a cultural icon to much younger generations.
Portrait of Ruth Ginsburg, filed 1977.
US Senator Joseph Biden (L), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, whispers on July 20, 1993, to judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg shortly before his committee began Ginsburg’s confirmation hearing for the position of associate justice of the US Supreme Court.
The only two female Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court, Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pose for a portrait in Statuary Hall March 28, 2001, surrounded by statues of men at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. The two Justices were preparing to address a meeting of the Congressional Women’s Caucus.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with husband Martin Ginsburg.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg reads to a group of children from a story book at the 10th Anniversary of TV’s “Reading Rainbow”.
Sentimental Pres. Bill Clinton applauding Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg after Supreme Court nominee’s moving acceptance speech, in WH Rose Garden.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sits in her chambers at the Supreme Court Aug. 7, 2002, in Washington, D.C. Ginsburg is the second woman to be appointed to the high court.
In this March 3, 2006, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg joins the members of the Supreme Court for photos during a group portrait session at the Supreme Court Building in Washington.
Members of the US Supreme Court pose for a group photograph at the Supreme Court building on Sept. 29, 2009, in Washington, D.C. Front row (L-R): Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, Associate Justice John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, and Associate Justice Clarence Thomas. Back Row (L-R), Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr., Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
U.S President Barack Obama (C) greets (L-R) Supreme Court Justices Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer before the State of the Union address on Capitol Hill on Jan. 25, 2011, in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan, left, Samuel Anthony Alito, Jr., Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Anthony M. Kennedy react during prayers at a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court where late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia lies in repose on Feb. 19, 2016, in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg holds a copy of her new book ‘My Own Words’ after An Historic Evening with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Temple Emanu-El Skirball Center on Sept. 21, 2016, in New York City.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (R) waves to students as she arrives at a lecture Sept. 26, 2018, at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C. Justice Ginsburg discussed Supreme Court cases from the 2017-2018 term at the lecture.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks onstage at the Fourth Annual Berggruen Prize Gala celebrating 2019 Laureate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg In New York City on Dec. 16, 2019, in New York City.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a discussion at the Georgetown University Law Center on Feb. 10, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Justice Ginsburg and U.S. Appeals Court Judge McKeown discussed the 19th Amendment which guaranteed women the right to vote which was passed 100 years ago.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen as she presents the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Inaugural Woman of Leadership Award to Agnes Gund at The Library of Congress on Feb. 14, 2020, in Washington, D.C.