Genetic Risk Factor Found for COVID-19 Smell and Taste Loss, Researchers Say

Six months after contracting COVID, as many as 1.6 million people in the U.S. are still unable to smell or have experienced a change in their ability to smell

Scientists are piecing together why some people lose their sense of smell after contracting COVID-19.

A study published Monday in the journal Nature Genetics identified a genetic risk factor associated with the loss of smell after a COVID infection, a discovery that brings experts closer to understanding the perplexing pattern and may point the way toward much-needed treatments. 

Six months after contracting COVID, as many as 1.6 million people in the United States are still unable to smell or have experienced a change in their ability to smell. 

